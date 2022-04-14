By Ademola Adegbite

IBADAN—THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, yesterday, charged Yoruba groups agitating for self-determination not to be weary or tired of the struggle, until it is achieved.

He said this while playing host to one of the groups, Atayese, led by Tokunbo Ajasin, in his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

Oba Balogun, who acknowledged the various challenges confronting the people, noted that the situation could weigh down the activists.

He said: “Tough times never last, only tough people do. There’s nothing too much to be done to ensure that one’s goal is achieved and I promise you my support for the attainment of your cherished goal.”

Earlier, Mr Gbenga Awosode, who spoke on behalf of the group, said it came to plead with the monarch to use his rich experience to forge unity among his colleague Obas in Yorubaland.

He said: “Kabiyesi, we want the unity of purpose among Yoruba Obas and we want you to do your bit in that regard. This is the time for our revered fathers to speak with one voice on issues that touch our common interest and with your esteemed pedigree, this is achievable.”

