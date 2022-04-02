L-R: OluyemiEkundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg; DJ Gavpop; DJ Secxy; OlaoluwaBabalola, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg at the Goldberg Takeover Party in Ibdadan

By Moses Nosike

The Ọmọlúàbí in Ibadan will not forget in a hurry the unique party experience Goldberg premium lager beer delivered to them at the takeover party that held on Sunday, 20th March 2022 at the Goldberg Enjoyment Centre, Orioke, Mokola.

The event, which is aimed at celebrating traditional music redefined through modernity, saw Karkarkey, the Ayanwale of Goldberg engage the audience with his dexterity on the talking drum alongside famous eulogist Asadoyin Abefe who entertained the audience with the oriki of Ibadanland.

The DJ battle featured two of Ibadan’s disc jockeys, DJ Gavpop and DJ Secxy, going head to head, dishing out a fusion of traditional and modern music for the listening pleasure of the audience. After a keen contest, Goldberg awarded DJ Secxy the cash prize of six hundred thousand naira (N600,000) while DJ Gavpop took home the sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400,000) having scored 196 and 187 votes respectively at the end of the session.

Goldberg brand ambassador, DJ Kaywise also took the crowd to a different level of excitement with his performance. The crowd could not help but sing along as sensational music artist, Small Doctor engaged the audience with his songs. DJ YK, the final act of the night, shut down the show with his smash hits.

Commenting on the party experience, Olaoluwa Babalola, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg said “We have a tradition of encouraging, engaging, and rewarding our consumers. What you have seen tonight is our way of recognising their hard work and giving them an opportunity to enjoy. The DJ battle was keenly contested as you can see from the votes. These DJs are hardworking and giving them a platform to show their talent is our way of supporting them. We are very happy to be a part of their success; we have no doubts they will go far in the entertainment industry.”

With Ibadan distinguishing itself with this year’s first Goldberg Takeover Party, keep your ears open and your dancing shoes ready as the enjoyment that Goldberg offers will be in your city soon.