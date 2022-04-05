.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Chairman, Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun, OFR, SAN, LL.D., D.LITT., FCIArb., FNIALS has promised to give his best to the service of the Body as he takes over for the next year.

Olanipekun, the Body’s 50th Chairman called for cooperation among the legal professionals to serve effectively and efficiently.

In his acceptance speech at his investiture meeting held recently in Abuja, Olanipekun noted that his position as the Chairman is the Lord’s doing.

“Today marks the first time in the illustrious history of the august Body of Benchers that both the incoming Chairman, as well as the incoming Vice-Chairman will make their acceptance speeches at this magnificent Body of Benchers’ edifice.

“Hitherto, past Chairmen and Vice- Chairmen had assumed leadership of this Body and rendered their acceptance speeches at the Supreme Court Chambers (both in Lagos and Abuja), where our meetings were held before our final relocation to this beautiful and befitting building.

He said in whatever position he found himself, he has always striven to represent the noble profession as an ambassador and exemplar, displaying the learning, good character and virtues which the law profession is reputed for, to the admiration of the non-legal communities. “Dear august Members of the Body of Benchers, please pardon this snippet of my antecedents. Perhaps, I am talking in parables because of the times we are in.

“Arising from the foregoing, I pledge to continue to give my all to the services of the Body of Benchers as Chairman for the next year and, in doing so, I will be calling upon you all for your cooperation, understanding, assistance, advice and counsel. Nobody knows it all, and no man born of woman can boast of monopoly of wisdom. I am not insular”.

“Thanking the body for the confidence reposed in him to serve as Vice-Chairman for the past one year and the opportunity to transit to the position of Chairman on this occasion, he added, “On behalf of the Body of Benchers, I express our heartfelt appreciation to the outgoing Chairman, Honourable Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, CON, JSC (Rtd.), who has ably piloted the affairs of the Body for the past year. It has been a pleasure working with him”, he said.