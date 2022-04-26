.

* Grand finale to feature Davido, Simi, Teni

By Olayinka Ajayi

Dance and music lovers at Africa’s biggest Dance Party tagged: ‘Glo Battle of the year Semi finals were thrilled by the performance of P-Square’s reunion at Eko Convention Centre Lagos, Victoria Island, Lagos last Saturday.

P-Square, while on stage, applauded GLO for making youths to carve a nitch for themselves in the music and dance industry.

Speaking, Peter, of the P-Square, commended the finalists at the semi final, saying: ” While GLO would present the best dancers with cheques, we (P-Square) will make sure we feature them in our next video. Our coming together is not just a reunion but a Globacom P-Square.”

On his part, Ambassador of the Street, Olamide Badoo’s performance got fans at the event thrilled as they sang along with every line of his hit tracks.

Meanwhile, star comedian, Bovi, who spoke on what transpired in the Oscars between Chris Rock and Will Smith, said: ” Since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, I am extremely careful on the kind of jokes I crack, for me not to slap somebody.”

According to the organisers, the grand finale of the competition will take place on April 30, 2022 and will feature the Bboy, Bgirls and Breakdance Crew final dance battles. Nigerian and African music mega super star, Davido, alongside female music sensations, Simi and Teni, are equally billed to perform on the night.