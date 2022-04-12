Okowa will hand over to Omo-Agege, says Atanomeyovwi

Chief Atanomeyovwi(left) and Governor Okowa during the wedding of Okowa’s daughter in Abuja, weekend.

Chief Francis Atanomeyovwi, Honourable Federal Commissioner representing the South-South in the National Assembly Service Commission, Abuja has disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State will hand over to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy President of the Senate in 2023.

He gave this assurance while speaking with newsmen when he represented the Deputy Senate President (who was out of the country) during the wedding of the daughter of the Governor of Delta State in Abuja weekend.

Chief Atanomeyovwi assured that Governor Okowa and Ovie Omo-Agege were in good terms despite their party differences, noting that with what is on ground and the declaration of the Obarisi that will take place on Thursday, April 14, the stage was set for the change in Delta state.

He assured further that the administration of Ovie Omo-Agege will be for all Deltans, urging those who were itching to defect from other parties to the APC to be rest assured that the doors of the APC are wide opened to accommodate them.

He urged them however to remain calm as Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege will not segregate on the basis of party affiliations, stressing that it will take the support of all Deltans whether in APC, PDP, SDP ,NNPP and other political parties to ensure Omo-Agege wins in 2023.

The Former UPU National Treasurer reiterated the need for everybody in Delta State to appreciate the distinctive qualities, the attainments and achievements of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in his few years in the senate, stressing that Ovie Omo-Agege remains the best material for the position of governor in 2023.

“None of those running for governor in Delta State can boast of the high regards Senator Ovie Omo-Agege enjoys in Nigeria, his astronomical rise to the giddy height of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate just after one tenure in the senate and his numerous achievements are enough testimonies to motivate everybody to drop his or her ambitions and queue behind him in the interest of the state.

“I am assuring all those who are clamouring for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for governor to keep faith and stand firm for the best material Urhobo can offer.

“Both PDP, SDP, NNPP and APC will work to deliver Omo-Agege in 2023 hence there shall be no segregation in appointments and political patronage.

“Omo-Agege is set to run a pan-Delta administration and bring all shades of opinion aboard his team,” he added.

Referring to a statement by a PDP leader during the visit of Senator Ighoyota Amori to Udu recently, Chief Atanomeyovwi noted that those being paraded as best materials in the PDP were like Warri Wolves players playing against high profile teams in Europe like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Vanguard News