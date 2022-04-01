…Lauds LG boss for infrastructure boost in riverine enclave

By Chancel Sunday

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has commissioned capital projects in the Old slave port town of Burutu, headquarters of Burutu Local Government Area, and other riverine communities with kudos to the council chairman, Mr Godknows Angele, for infrastructure boost in the riverine enclave.

Okowa commissioned the projects, yesterday, which includes a 20-flat Legislators Quarters, HPM and TLG quarters and the Burutu Area Command office of the Nigerian Police Force built by the council chairman in the Old port town.

The governor, who also commissioned road projects at Ogidigben and Benikrukru in Warri South-West council area, however, lauded Angele for infrastructure boost in riverine communities.

“I want to thank Hon. Angele for being very focused and I’m glad that he did not disappoint me because I made an appeal to leaders of the council area to allow him to be chairman of council and they agreed. I thank the Burutu leadership for the good gesture.

“The legislators quarters matters a lot to me because it will enable the councillors reside in Burutu rather than their continued stay in Warri and Ughelli to run council affairs. So, that’s very thoughtful of the chairman and I’m glad about the project.

“I have also seen the renovated primary healthcare centre, the HPM and the TLG quarters and this means that the council can truly be functional. It’s been very difficult for many local government councils to pay salaries, and as a state we actually are assisting about twenty-one of the twent-five council areas with funds at the end of every month.

“But, Burutu council chairman is able to manage effectively the funds available here and I must really thank you and pray God to help you. I will also look into all the requests made by the leadership of Burutu community and I believe that the School of Marine Technology will be upgraded by the grace of God”, Okowa said.

However, Mr Angele, earlier in his speech said: “I saw the need to work for my people with all available resources to make life meaningful for people living in riverine communities”.

Commissioning of the 20-flat legislators quarters at Burutu town