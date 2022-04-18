…says Nani is committed to the development of his people

By Paul Olayemi

Jesse – Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and His Grace, the Most Rev,’d Henry C. Ndukuba, Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, on Sunday has commended former Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, and Frontline aspirant for the Senatorial position of Delta Central, Chief John Obukowho Nani for building an ultra modern church.

Speaking at the dedication of the ultra modern church building , St Peters Anglican Church, Jesse church built by Chief Barr John Obukowho Nani, the Governor who was represented by the former Chief of Staff to the Delta State government, Chief Festus Ovie Agasalso also called for prayers for the nation.

“I want to use this opportunity to challenge all members of this church, all members of the church of Nigeria, to please emulate the good example set by Nani.

“I want to join my voice to the voice of the Bishop and the entire congregation to say that he has done well and may God meet him in his point of need”

The Governor also said that the former Environment Commissioner was committed to the development of his people.

“He is very outstanding, outspoken, dedicated and committed to the development of Delta State particularly his people because for you to be a good Deltan, first and foremost you must be a good Idjerhe man and after sometime he was given the title Agwemutuvwevhe, today when I entered Idjerhe, I was satisfied that he deserve the title”

He however urge all Christians to pray for Nigeria, insisting that the country need prayers.

“Pray for Nigeria, pray for social economic and Political rejuvenation of Nigeria, in order for us to overcome our economic and spiritual challenges, Nigeria needs prayers”

Speaking at the occasion, His Grace, the Most Rev,’d Henry C. Ndukuba, Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, who also commended Nani for the building said he was a good man whom God has put the building of the church in his heart, he however harped on maintainance, insisting the church should be kept clean.

Most Rev,’d Ndukuba, who was represented by Rt Rev’d C. E. Ide, Bishop, Diocese of Warri, said man’s greatest need was Christ.

The Anglican Primate who was preaching on the importance of Easter reiterated the need to have Christ in one’s life insisting accepting Christ as saviour, other issues will fall into place.

Chief Nani who spoke at the church said he was directed by God to build the edifice insisting that when you trust on God he does not fail you.

“I am not just standing here and telling you God is great and his ground I stand, I have seen the goodness of the Lord that is why I tell his mercies and goodness are forever” he urge others to tow the part of Christ adding that one with Christ is in majority

The church dedication which kicked off at noon saw the church choir giving a special rendition of Barr Nani’s profile and prayers offered for the Delta Central Senatorial aspirant.

The dedication however ended at Barr Nani’s country home in Jesse, with guest being treated to sumptuous meal and exotic wine while a live band was on ground to dish out music.

Guests present at the occasion include House of Rep member, representing Ethiope Federal constituency, Hon Ben Igbakpa, Chief Kingsley Esiso, Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chairman, Chief David Edevwie, Governorship aspirant, Former DESOPADEC chairman and Senatorial aspirant, Hon Michael Diden, House of Assembly member representing Ethiope West in the House of Assembly, Hon Eriatake Ibori-Suenu, traditional rulers and a host of others.