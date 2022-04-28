The President of a political pressure group, Itsekiri Development congress (IDC) Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, has said that he is one hundred percent in support of drugs integrity tests for all politicians seeking political offices in the country.

Okotie-Eboh who was reacting to the request made by the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (Retd) that the agency be allowed to conduct drugs integrity tests for politicians seeking political offices in the country.

Okotie-Eboh who is the immediate past Regent of Warri kingdom and son of first republic politician and federal minister of finance, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh also tv producer and publisher , told journalists in Warri on Thursday that it was high time politicians who want to hold political offices go through drug integrity tests before they are allowed to contest for any position.

The drug integrity test, according to Okotie-Eboh, was necessary because some of these politicians may use the money meant for the development of the people to fester their drug habits.

He recalled that during the second republic, one of the presidential aspirants then was disqualified when it was discovered he was always high on alcohol.

The 66 years old ex-regent of Warri Kingdom added that the move by the NDLEA was a move in the right direction, saying that with this recent development, all those seeking political offices in the country would have a rethink before coming out to say they want to hold political office and called on the EFCC to wake up because this time to show Nigeria they working .

“We all know that all drug addicts don’t think straight. So we need people that are decent to come out and seek political positions. Politics is not an all comer thing like what is happening now where everyone want to come out to say the want to be President,” Okotie-Eboh said.