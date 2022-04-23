The Okanlomo of Ibadanland, and APC frontline Senator in Oyo State, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi has expressed his heartfelt condolence to the royal family of the late Alaafin of Oyo and the entire people of Oyo state, over the passing unto eternal glory, of the royal father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

“Our father has gone,” Senator Adesoji Akanbi lamented! “It is indeed a huge loss to us his children, a huge loss to Oyo state, a huge loss to the Yoruba people, and a huge loss to the people of Nigeria.”

Senator Akanbi extoled the virtues of the late Oba Adeyemi and recalled deep personal moments he had with the royal father.

“He was exemplary in many ways, and usually went out of his way to ensure that all was well with his people. A worthy leader and worthy traditional ruler.

“He will be deeply missed by me and my family and surely by all those who knew him personally and had opportunity of interacting with him at close range.

“More importantly about the Late Oba Adeyemi was that, he was a walking encyclopaedia of the Yoruba culture and heritage.

“His indeed been a life well spent and I am happy and proud that his life as a royal father, came to a glorious end,” Senator Akanbi added.