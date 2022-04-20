.

By Steve Oko

Pro-democracy and youth organisations in the Ohafia and Arochukwu Local Government Areas that make up the Ohafia/Arochukwu federal constituency, have respectively, endorsed Dr Okuji Oreh for the House of Representatives in 2023.

The groups, Ohafia Democratic Assembly, and Arochukwu Progressive Movement said the action was based on his antecedents as well as his vision for the constituency.

They said the decision was bipartisan and urged other contestants for the seat from different political parties to step down for Dr Oreh.

Ohafia Democratic Assembly in a press statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Anya Eke, called on the constituents to jettison “all forms of clannish sentiments and look towards the aggregate goal of growing and developing the constituency by supporting a man of capacity and experience to produce quality representation”.

” We have found a man of consummate credentials to speak for us at the House of Representatives from 2023, so, let’s file behind him”, the statement said.

In the same vein, Arochukwu Progressive Movement in its own release signed by Elder Kalu Okoro, said ” we want to be represented by someone who will give us effective representation and not those who are looking for opportunities to escape poverty”.

The group said that Dr Oreh in his private capacity had empowered more youths and given succour to indigent folks in the constituency more than any Government.

They challenged any aspirant who had done half of what Dr Oreh did for various communities in the constituency to publish one’s scorecard for comparison.

Both groups vowed to mobilise 90 per cent of voters in the constituency for Dr Oreh at the 2023 polls.

