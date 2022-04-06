Ogunsan and Usman

In commemoration of the first year in office of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has heaped praises on the police boss, describing him as ‘a man of focus and visionary leadership.

Baba, who is the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, clocks one year in office today, having been appointed by President Mohammadu Buhari, on April 6, 2021.

Speaking about his achievements in the last one year, which he also describes as ‘too numerous to count’, Ogunsan said: ‘Your achievements, in the last one year, has been tremendous and monumental; just say too numerous to count.

‘Under your watch, over 1,200 high profile suspects have arrested while hundreds of kidnapped victims have gained freedom from the intelligent rescue teams you set up.

‘Even armed robbers, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements posing threat to the security apparatus of the country can tell that your administration is on its toes towards their apprehension, as countless arms and ammunition have been recorded by officers and men.

‘The distinguished police boss has shown commitment to staff welfare through the barrack redevelopment scheme and the establishment of affordable housing for officers. Officers, both serving and retired, have also been captured along with their families for the National Health Insurance Scheme, while the Police Medical Services is improving its services with the construction of more police hospitals.

‘As a security expert, I can tell that the policing network has had its fair share of good times, under your watch. Since you took over, the Nigeria Police Force has experienced tremendous transformation in ways too numerous to enumerate.

‘Some of the achievements of your administration in just 365 days include but not limited to the arrest and ongoing prosecution of 7,036 notorious criminals suspects – 155 suspected terrorists/secessionists; 1,243 suspected kidnappers; 1,845 armed robbery suspects; 1,445 for cultism; 1,183 for murder; 1,110 for cybercrime; 1,165 for rape and other sexual and gender based violence.

‘Permit me to add that your proven record of excellence in policing is a testament to the fact that the bigger hurdles ahead of you can always be surmounted. In deed, you are a man of focus and visionary leadership. I wish you well in the journey ahead of you.