Founder/Chief Executive of Executive Group and Member of Board of Trustees, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and Caleb University, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has congratulated Assistant Inspector General of Police (rtd) Hakeem Odumosu on his conferment of a honorary Doctor of Arts (honoris causa) in National Security and Public Administration by the European American University, Republic of Panama.

The entrepreneur cum public servant, in a rather show of admiration for Odumosu, said the recognition is a well deserved one, as the senior police officer has added value to policing.

“Of course, I must say that this is yet another feather added to your cap as a professional crime fighter and police officer extraordinaire.

“To some of us who know and value your worth, this recognition didn’t come to us by any surprise, but rather as a testament to the fact that the whole world recognises the value you have added to policing affairs in our country.

“I say a hearty congratulations sir and may you continue to excel in all your endeavours,” said Ogunsan.

Recall that in a recent letter signed by the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, Josephine Chinjioma Egbuta, “The Governing Council of this global university wishes to put you on notice of her intention to honour one of your best police commissioners in the person of Mr. Hakeem Olusegun Odumosu.

“As part of the university’s effort to encourage excellence and contributions of respected and distinguished men and women worldwide, we hereby have resolved to confer the honour of Doctor of Arts (honoris causa) in National Security and Public Administration on Mr. Odumosu, in appreciation of his many years of uncommon, dedicated and patriotic service to his fatherland Nigeria, having served in various capacities and departments with proven track record of achievements.”