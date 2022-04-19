Sanwo-Olu and Ogunsan

The Chairman of Executive Group and Member of Board of Trustees, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and Caleb University, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has congratulated the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his second term endorsement.

Ogunsan in a statement yesterday heaped praises on the Lagos State governor over what he described as “laudable and enviable”.

“Your second term endorsement is coming on the heels of the transformational programmes your administration has embarked on, since you took over the reins of power in our dear state.

“I recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu, in series of public campaign programmes for first term in office, reeled out the THEMES acronym for Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Enviroment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Governance and Security.

“The T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda captures the whole essence of democracy and its delivery of laudable and enviable dividends to the good people of Lagos State and that’s what you have apparently been committed to since you came into office.

“Since you took over in 2019, you have continued to commission laudable projects in the different sectors and fields of human endeavour — health, education, housing, agriculture, security, just name it.

“Your undeniable good works would have necessitated the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to unanimously endorse you for a second term in office. For this, I congratulate you sir.

“We are proud to have you as our governor and we can only pray that God continues to grant you the strength, stamina, wisdom and wherewithal to withstand the numerous challenges that comes with the office,” Ogunsan said.