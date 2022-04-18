By James Ogunnaike

Accountancy Alumni of 1988/90 set of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta at the weekend empowered five of its members with ₦100,000 each.

The empowerment was carried out during the 5th AGM, tagged “Sustaining the Established Spirit of Oneness”.

According to the pioneer President, Chief Bola Onifade, empowerment was part of the activities of the association’s 5th AGM as a way of assisting members who may be going through one challenge or the other.

A guest lecturer, who also a U.S based member, Dr Tunde Kehinde in his paper delivered implored members to maintain the existing love and enviable relationship in the association.

Dr Kehinde charged the association’s leadership to continue in the art of connecting with each other and every member, empowering one another with a mindset to continue inspiring themselves towards making available resources for entrepreneur.

Earlier, the association has sworn-in its new officers in order to sustain the association’s “progressive leadership.

“These crop of executives no doubt, have the interest of our association at heart and we believe in their leadership qualities and capabilities to take our association to a new level of greater height”.

“I plead with you dear colleagues, that, the same cooperation you have given to us so far since inception, should be doubly extended to them”, Onifade pleaded.

Chief Bola Onifade (FCA), being the outgoing President, while handing over the mantle of leadership to Otunba Deji Agbomabiwon (the new President), enumerated achievements made since 2017, when the association was formed.

“We have tried our best by the grace of God to record some modest achievements within the periods of our leadership”.

“The primary objective of our association is to benefit our members amongst other objectives”.

“We gave a substantial amount of monies to identified widows of our departed colleagues. We gave out monies to two widows among us. We continuously gave financial support to some of our colleagues who are challenged. We gave financial support at a time to Mr Oguntoyinbo”.

“The association with some members came together to roof three bedrooms for one of our colleagues that lost his wife apart from financial assistance rendered to him”, Onifade explained.

“I must confess to you all, that it has been a worthy experience for us”, Onifade said.

Among the dignitaries that graced the event were Dr Odedeji Adeoye, Rector, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta and the school PRO Mr Yemi Ajibola.