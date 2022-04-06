Dr Ashiru and Senator Kaka

In continuation of his consultations with APC, Local Government Excos and Wards Excos, leading All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun East Senatorial District aspirant, Engr. (Dr.) Deji Ashiru, visited former deputy governor of the state and former senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Sen. Adegbenga Sefiu Kaka at his residence in Ijebu Igbo on Tuesday.

Senator Kaka who warmly received Ashiru, thanked him for the honour.While speaking, Kaka told Ashiru that he would give him all the needed support in order to achieve his dream of becoming the senator representing Ogun East in 2023.. He said” If you’re lucky and given the ticket, be rest assured of my absolute support. The only thing I cannot guarantee is the party ticket, where there are opportunities to make contributions, I shall do it. and where we don’t have the power, we’ll keep on praying for you”.

In the same vein, Kaka offered words of advice to Ashiru’s entourage, “I hope you know many people are contesting for the same position as well. However, it is only one person what would get, the crown and God puts the crown on whosoever he wishes. Let there be no rancour and bitterness among us because we are one. Even with other political parties, peace should be our watchword because I’m a peace- loving person.” He however wished Ashiru best of luck.

In his remarks, Ashiru reeled out some of the virtues of Kaka which includes, humility, modesty, being purpose- driven as well as being a man of honour. ” Distinguished Senator Kaka has been a mentor. I admire him a great deal and this admiration made me to step into politics. He has an outstanding character. I ask myself if distinguished Senator Kaka can be in politics without blemish, I concluded that not everyone is dirty, because he has etched his name in gold.”

Earlier on, Ashiru held a separate interactive session with the ward chairmen, principal officers, youth leaders, women leaders of Local Government Excos and Wards Excos from Ijebu North East and Ijebu North Local Governments respectively where all the party leaders listened to Ashiru and his numerous programmes for the district if given the opportunity to represent them.

The Executive chairman of Ijebu North East, Local Government, Hon. Foluso Badejo and his counterpart, from Ijebu North, Hon. Bolaji Odusanya also promised to do the needful when the time comes. Ashiru visited them separately, to intimate them of his Senatorial ambition and asked for their unflinching support.