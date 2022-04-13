Ashiru (left) and Adedayo

Frontline Ogun East Senatorial aspirant, Engr. (Dr.) Deji Ashiru (FNSE), also known as EDA has wrapped up his consultations to nine Local Governments in Ogun East Senatorial District, despite yesterday’s rainfall.

It was heartwarming when ward chairmen, principal officers, youth leaders, women leaders of Local Government Excos and Wards Excos within

Ijebu East and Waterside Local Governments respectively, trooped out in their thousands to welcome Ashiru, who they referred to as a grassroot politician of note.

In a separate interactive session with the LGs, some of the people who spoke to our correspondent attested to the fact that the only candidate that can successfully deliver the zones to APC in the forthcoming election is Ashiru, who has traversed all the wards before.

In his remarks at the gathering, one of the leaders on Ashiru’s entourage, APC Party Chairman, in Ijebu Ode, Hon. Kunle Aromolate said: “Ashiru is our good son and ambassador from Ijebu-Ode and we all came here in solidarity with him for his aspiration. he needs the support of all, I promise that he shall represent us well.”

“We all followed him from Ijebu-Ode because Ashiru is purpose driven.”

Ashiru promised to give quality representation at the Senate to compliment the development agenda of the helmsman, Prince Dapo Abiodun,MFR who has spread projects across the length and breadth of Ogun State.

In his own submission at his office, Chairman, Ijebu East, Hon Wale Adedayo, commended Ashiru for his courage and prayed for him to succeed. “I wish you best of luck, “he said.

During a media interview at Ijebu-Ode, Ashiru made it known that the end of the consultation will give birth to the mega tour of wards across Ogun East Senatorial District soon. It will be recalled in the last two weeks, Ashiru has been on the field intimating the stakeholders within the zone about his Senate aspiration.