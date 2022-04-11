Ahead of the 2023 general elections , leading All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun East Senatorial District aspirant, Engr. (Dr.) Deji Ashiru (FNSE), in an interactive session on Friday intimated the ward chairmen, principal officers, youth leaders, women leaders of Local Government Excos and Wards Excos of Remo North and Sagamu Local Government respectively of his plans to contest.

While speaking, Ashiru assured them of quality representation at the red chamber if he emerges as the flagbearer and subsequently wins through their votes, . “Our hardworking Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR cannot do all the work alone, he needs our collective support to further spread development across the state. We all can see developmental strides of the Governor. Therefore, I shall not be Abuja senator and promise to interface with my constituents from time to time.”

Some of the party members who spoke at the gathering affirmed that Ashiru is the only grassroot person in Ogun East senatorial district that can deliver for the APC.

They promised to give him all their support to actualise his dreams.

Also, Ashiru visited the Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor of Ogun State, Hon. Biyi Adeleye, who warmly received Ashiru at his residence. Adeleye referred to Ashiru as a party man who has used his resources to promote the party, he said: “Let me commend you for the courage to come out. Your ambition will come true. I will stand by you because you’re representing us well.”

” In 2019, we all saw that you ran a good race, we shall support you because this is payback time. Moreso, Governor Dapo Abiodun for second term is also my project and we shall all deliver by the grace of God”.

On his part, Chairman, Remo North LG. Prince Odunsi Adedapo noted that Ashiru has done well and would be given the maximum support.

He however, enjoined him not to play politics of bitterness, “Let all your coordinators move to the field and we shall all rejoice at the end of the day.”

In a related development, Ashiru equally visited the Ogun East Senatorial Chairman, Chief Adeleke Adedoyin and other APC chieftains including Chief Pegba Otemolu and Aare T.A Dawodu intimating them of his desire to represent the good people of Ogun East Senatorial District.

Adedoyin, who was impressed with the intimidating credentials of Ashiru, who has been on the field in the last few weeks propagating the APC in good light across Ogun East.

Ashiru’s entourage include Ijebu Ode APC, Party Chairman, Hon. Kunle Aromolate also known as (Baba Crown) , Senatorial Woman Leader, Mrs Kubura Arigbabuwo as well as Party leaders across Ijebu-Ode.