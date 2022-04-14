Engr. Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele

.Lauds Chrisland University owner

By Adesina Wahab

The Ogun State Government is devoting extra efforts to ensuring that the deliverables in education which target stemming the tide of youth restiveness are yielding fruits.

This was stated by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, at the commissioning of the Statute of Justitia, College of Law, Chrisland University, Abeokuta on Thursday.

The Deputy Governor said the state government could not afford to handle education with levity, arguing that the emphasis in the training of students in the state is geared towards making the students employable after their studies.

She said: “The Government of Ogun is very interested in the education sector particularly because of the future of our teeming youths who are the leaders of tomorrow.

“We have a huge responsibility to ensure we support the training of our youths by providing necessary infrastructure even for their training upon graduation. Part of this is what necessitated the introduction of the Ogun Job portal which is absorbing several of them from the labour market.”

She further said “The rate at which the youths are teeming out of school is ever on the upward swing and we must put all things in place to make them employable.

The Deputy Governor congratulated the Chancellor and Founder of Chrisland University, High Chief Dr Winifred Awosika for her large vision for basic education from the Nursery/Primary school up to tertiary level and for the huge investment in infrastructure for the newly established College of Law.

In her address, the Vice Chancellor, Chrisland University, Prof. Mrs Chinedum Babalola, said the significance of the “Justitia Effigy”,

represents impartiality and objectivity of the law, the obligation of the law, enforcement, and respect.

“It symbolizes that justice stands by its decision and ruling, and is able to take action. On this note, I am particularly excited to welcome you to our university, where we Show the Light by producing scholars with “Intellectual Radiance” renowned for intellectual freedom, ethical standards, research, community service, entrepreneurial expertise, and outstanding leadership proficiency.

“In Chrisland, we nurture, mentor and coach students in the best standards possible not only academically, but morally and socially while imbuing them with leadership and entrepreneurial skills that will strengthen their capacity towards achieving their individual goals and impacting the society.

This great institution. Chrisland University is a product of the vision of our Chancellor and Matriarch High Chief, Dr. (Mrs) Winifred Awosika (OON).

“For your information, the College of Law was approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in March of this year. To commence our Law Programme, the University is awaiting the visit of the Council for Legal Education to inspect our facilities any moment from now,” she said.

The VC added that the vision of the institution was to raise a new generation of leaders, adding, “we are confident that at the take-off of our College of Law, we will be joining the league of other universities committed to raising amazing lawyers who will uphold the legislative arm of this great country and making our nation proud in the process.”