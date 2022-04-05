A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Hon. Rex Enajite Ogboru, has resigned his membership of the party.

A letter of resignation to the National Chairman jointly signed by Hon. Ogboru and

Mr. Godwin Umukoro, said that they have been following up with activities of the party in the state “of late and come to find out that the party has turned into a one man show, where decisions and directives are dictated to all by the almighty emperor of the South-South and supreme leader of Delta APC.”

Adding that “the ingredient of inclusiveness which remains the pivot upon which democracy is built has been neglected, what is now left is a dictatorial system.”

According to the letter, “the national body of the party has been complacent enough to allow APC Delta run a One-Man show.”

Continuing, he said: “After due, but diligent consultation, I and my teaming supporters have decided to take our destinies in our hands. We therefore resign our membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) from this moment.

“However, we will shop for a better platform where hope, believe in democratic equality, inclusiveness and the respect for the rule of law is adhered to,” saying that details of his political activities will be communicated to his supporters in the coming days.