By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has set up a 15- member truth, justice and peace committee he promised earlier as part of his administration’s effort to return a lasting peace in the state.

The list, which is headed by a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu has Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu as secretary.

Others in the list are Charles Oputa(Charly Boy); Dr. Joe Nwaorgu; Dr. Udenta Udenta – Member; Dr. Uju Agomoh, Rev. Fr (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke, Canon Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye and Dr. John Otu.

The rest are Mr. Ngozi Odumuko, Ms Onyeka Onwenu, Dr. Joe Abah, Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr. Sam Egwuatu and Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu.

The Secretary to the Anambra State Government, SSG, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu said the committee would seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence, accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors and conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators. He said the committee would also seek a restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation of the perpetrators, for the overall aim of restoration of peace and justice, as well as the promotion of development in the state and the region/Nigeria.



According to him, given the cross-border nature of the conflict, the focus would go beyond Anambra, and possibly covers the entire South East.

Specifically, the terms of reference for the committee are:

*To identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and armed struggle in the South East since 1999.

*Document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration.

*Identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands.

*Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future, and

*Make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra State/Southeast.”

Chukwulobelu added: “The committee shall have a direct reporting line to the Governor or his designee, and will be provided with administrative support.

“The committee shall be free to draw up the methodology to accomplish its assignment.

“It shall conclude its work not later than six months from its inauguration, with its preliminary report due not later than two months after the sunset and the final report after two months of receiving feedback on the preliminary report from the government.”

No date has been fixed for the inauguration of the committee.

Vanguard News Nigeria