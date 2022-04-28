Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed worries over the increasing incidents of deaths arising from occupational accidents and diseases sustained in the course of working in the country.

This came following alarming statistics that almost two million people die from work related causes each year.

The governor, made the remark, yesterday, at the 2022 Lagos State occupational safety and health conference, with the theme: ‘’Let’s Act Together To Build A Positive Safety And Health Culture,’’ organised by the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations and Lagos State Safety Commission, in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, said the annual global event has not only helped to raise awareness and promote the entrenchment of safe practices in workplaces in order to prevent the occurrences of accidents and diseases, but has also ensured that employers of labour take seriously the health and safety of their employees.

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Folashade Jaji, said, ‘’In Lagos, for several years now, we have consistently taken into consideration our population strength and this has greatly influenced most of our policies and initiatives especially as it comes to job creation, employee, employer relationship as well as workplace safety.

“Lagos is the economic capital of Nigeria and by implication our state has more companies, businesses and employers than other states. This means that we cannot afford to joke with or take lightly the safety of the workplace and health of employees as doing this will have a detrimental implication on the individuals, families and the entire Lagos populace.

“Globally, a lot of injuries and accidents happen in workplaces and I believe this is what has increased the concern and demand for workplace safety and health.’’

The governor added that, ‘’It is important for people to have a sense of security and assurance that whenever they leave their houses for their offices and places of work, they will return home safely to their families.’’

The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, stressed that the state government, led by Governor Sanwo-Olu has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the safety and well-being of workers in the state by providing the necessary funds and support to ensure that the Safety Commission joins the rest of the world in marking the event.

Mojola, explained that the vision of creating a safe and healthy work environment in Lagos can only be achieved through effective dialogue and active participation in the development, formulation, and revision of occupational safety and health frameworks, policies and strategies.

He added that: “It is only when stakeholders are carried along in the development of Safety Management Systems that they can effectively connect with such policy documents.

“This is why the Lagos State Safety Commission has been at the forefront of constructively engaging MDAs, professional bodies and other non-governmental organizations to ensure that a culture of safety is created across the State.”

To guarantee a safer environment for effective teaching and learning in the state, Mojola said the commission in conjunction with the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations, and other sister ministries and stakeholders inaugurated the Safe Schools Lagos (SSLAG) Initiative.

‘’With regards the manufacturing sector, the Commission recently signed a Memorandum of Association with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and has commenced safety certification of factories and offices of its members to ensure that business processes are carried out in accordance with agreed safety standards, policies and codes of practice to reduce the number of work-related accidents, injuries and deaths,’’ he said.