Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s the Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups has sent his sincere condolences to the immediate family and the people of Oyo state on the demise of The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who joined his ancestors on Friday night, bringing an end to his 52-year-old illustrious reign on the throne.

According to his condolence message, Obidike described the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III as a pillar of the traditional institution, a bridge between people of various ethnicities and religions, and a powerful cosmopolitan powerful force in Oyo state.

He said,”With the passing away on Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Nigeria has lost one of its longest-reigning traditional monarchs whose contributions to the promotion of unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians cannot be forgotten for years to come.

“He will continue to be remembered for his dignity, integrity and boundless love for his people and commitment to their well-being and progress.

“The late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III lived a very productive life and represented the virtues of truth, service, and honesty in his 52 years on the throne. He will surely be missed

May God accept his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest. Amen” Obidike concluded.