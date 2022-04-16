.

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian business mogul and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana marked his 47th birthday during the week in grand style.

The lavish birthday party which was held in one of the exclusive restaurants in Abuja was attended by his family, friends and business associates. The senator representing Abuja in the National Assembly, Philip Aduba and former governor of Imo state and current serving senator, Rochas Okorocha were in attendance.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the staggering number of cakes the celebrant received for his special day, as the Cubana Group boss was gifted over thirteen beautiful cakes.

Overwhelmed by the massive show of love, Obi later took to his official Instagram account to share several photos and videos from the event while expressing gratitude to everyone who showed up.

Vanguard News Nigeria