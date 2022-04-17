Dr Mike Tidi

By Jimitota Onoyume

The family of Obelikpeyah of Ukpokiti and Igbudu has reaffirmed their support for their son, Dr Mike Tidi, to represent the Warri South Constituency II seat in the Delta State House of Assembly.



At a reception organised for him, they lauded Tidi who is currently the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, saying they were proud of his feat so far .



An address at the event signed by Pa Ulori Ukutemi, head of the family and Prince Julius kpesu , secretary of the family reads in part:



“We, the Obelikpeyah family of Ukpokiti and Igbudu communities of Ag Kingdom, Warri, in Warri South Local Government Area hearty welcome you to this grand reception in honour of our illustrious and distinguish son, Dr. Michael Ents Oghenevoma Tidi, the Executive Chairman, Wam South Local Government Council”



“We want to say we’re proud to associate ourselves with your giant strides in governance and human capital development.”



“In these days when young men of your age are indulging in unwholesome activities, you decided to follow the path of honour and dignity, seeking and acquiring all that there’s in education including a doctor of philosophy PhD and a Bachelor of Law in equity.”



“In your young age you’ve proven that there’s nothing that cannot be achieved with dint of hard work and God’s grace in an era when some say school is a scam our earnest prayers that Jehovah continue to grant you wisdom to accomplish more successes in the remaining year in office and also to grant you all that you des furtherance of your political aspirations, even higher office by His grace, we make bold to say as a family we’re solidly behind you to achieve your aspirations”



An elated Tidi thanked them for the honour.