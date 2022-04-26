Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Gabriel Enogholase & Ozioruva Aliu, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has promised to sustain efforts at ensuring a resilient and equitable health system to deliver quality health care services to all residents.

He gave the assurance, yesterday, in Benin City, while declaring open a five-day free medical outreach for over 4,000 residents, in collaboration with the Association of Nigeria Physicians in the Americas, ANPA.

The beneficiaries received surgical interventions and treatments for heart, kidney, eye and other ailments.

Obaseki earlier said: “For the thousands of those who are going to get care from the team, we expect that you should know that this is not a one day service. When they are gone, we expect that you should continue to visit the centres to get follow up care.

“The Nigerian professionals, who are working with them, are going to continue to be here; come for your follow-ups.

“The diseases that kill people do not start in one day or kill them in one day; it takes time. So, we encourage people to patronise our health care centres.

“We are going to continue to connect with our ANPA members abroad through telemedicine for them to continue to provide health care for our people. This mission is aimed at providing top of the range and critical medical services to the ordinary Edo citizens.

On her part, the initiator of the programme and Edo First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, said: “This free medical outreach will touch thousands of lives. There are people who would have been dead if not for this programme.“We have the best physicians and medical experts from around the world right here to provide care for our people. So, let’s take advantage and make the best of this.”

President of ANPA, Dr. Christopher Okunseri, meanwhile, described healthcare as a right of citizens, pledging to work with the state government to deliver on its mandate of providing quality healthcare to citizens.

