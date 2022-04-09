.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), yesterday called on Corps members to initiate personal as well as Group Community Development Service projects to uplift the living standard of the people.

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Ibrahim Shuaibu, stated this during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ stream II orientation course, at the NYSC permanent site in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State added that the initiative was aimed at advancing national unity.

The DG, in a statement delivered by the State Coordinator, Mrs Mercy Bamai Dawuda, encouraged Corps members to devote their time and identify the felt needs of their host communities.

“This is important as the entire Nation looks forward to your roles in advancing National unity and development of the Country.”

The DG, also advised Corps members to improve on the skills they’ve acquired through the Skill Acquisition For Entrepreneurship Development ( SAED), as it was designed to equip them for self-empowerment and employment.

According to Ibrahim, the advocacy for a National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund was to further enhance the training process in SAED and empower potential businesses, amongst the youths for start-ups.

“It may interest you to know that the desire to make the SAED programme more impactful partly informed our advocacy for the establishment of a National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund.

“Once it becomes operational, the quality of the program will be further enhanced through the provision of adequate training materials and engagement of specialist trainers.

“All trainees with bankable business proposals will also be supported with start-up grants, you will, in turn, be expected to step down vocational training or employ a good number of youths of your host community.”

He further reaffirmed the commitments of the NYSC management towards ensuring the safety and welfare of Corps members, in collaboration with various security agencies across the Country.

Ibrahim cautioned the Corps members against violating the NYSC bye-laws, embarking on unauthorized journeys and indulging in social vices such as cultism, drug abuse and cybercrime.

He emphasized the need for Corps members to always observe COVID-19 safety protocols and avail themselves of the vaccination online with the Government’s directives.