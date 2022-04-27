Honest Munachiso Offor

He is his father’s son. An apple does not fall far from the tree and in this case, the apple is a replica of the tree. Dr. Chima Nwafor was one of the best in his time. A renowned surgeon, a devout Christian and community builder.

He could’ve been the first Ngwa governor but death snatched him away too soon. He served as deputy governor for three times. First to Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and then when Abaribe lost his place. He came back with OUK and was on the saddle when the unthinkable happened.

Dr. Nwafor was a metaphor for good breeding. Humane, urbane, unassuming yet fearless and courageous. He lived for humanity and died in active public service.

His legacy lives on and his lofty dreams can be achieved through his son, Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor, who has carried the torch and ensured that his father’s dreams are alive and thriving.

Like his father, Nana is a professional. He is an Engineer. Like his father, Nana is a community builder and philanthropist. Through his Each one Aid One, the man has touched supported youths and assisted widows.

He is young, but his accomplishments tower above his age. I hear he has more than 1000 youths in his employ. It takes intelligence and more to build a thriving business. Commitment and focus are no less important. Discipline too.

I’ve followed his campaign to be governor and he seems to have a good plan. He says he has zero tolerance for excuses and that ticks a box for me. Umahi has shown us what Engineers with conscience and fear of God can do.

He’s young, smart, independent and self made. Dee Chima and Daa Nne Nwafor did a good job raising their children. Nana, has a name to protect!

If PDP stands any chance of retaining Abia, then Nana could be their man. APC should give it to Otti. APGA should pick Etigwe Uwa. Abians will decide!