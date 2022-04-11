.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Chairman, Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria TOOAN, Alhaji Azeez Abiola, popularly known as Istijabah on Monday, said he has alerted security operatives, particularly Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi of imminent danger in the state.

Speaking with Vanguard in a telephone conversation, he said the body language of some people suggests plans to launch an attack in some parts of Lagos.

According to him, his administration is not in support of the destruction of lives and property the reason he has alerted the Police Commissioner, Area Commands and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state.

Also Read:

NURTW leadership crisis: Lagos appoints Oluomo as chairman of 25-man parks mgt c’ttee

He said, ” I don’t want anarchy in the state and have alerted the CP, various Area Commands and DPOs so that they can be at alert. Destruction of lives and property should not be allowed.

“We are doing our best possible to avert this and I believe the Police will do the needful. We will keep alerting them in case of any unforeseen.’

The telephone conversation was based on a statement circulating on the social titled, “security alert to the Lagos State Police Commissioner over an attempt by Alh. Musiliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo and some occult group illegally and forcefully take over parks in Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaye and another part of Lagos state on Monday 11/04/2022,”

Efforts to reach Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya both physically and on phone calls were unsuccessful at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria