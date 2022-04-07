By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages across state as part of measures to restore sanity within the union and prevent possible chaos in Lagos.

This followed lingering leadership crisis between the National body of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and its Lagos council, led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo,whose leadership has been dissolved by the national body.

Meanwhile, the state Commissoner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement in the early hours on Thursday, announced the setting up of the park management committee.

Omotoso, explain that the measure was in fulfillment of the Glstste government’s promise to ensure that events in the NURTW were not allowed to threaten law and order.

“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear State, is allowed to exist in the parks.

“This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors,” the commissoner stated.

Therefore, members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are: Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman, Sulyman B. Ojora, deputy Chairman,D Dr Taiwo Olufemi Salaam as Secretary.

Others are: Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye, Mustapha Adekunle, Ganiyu Shittu, Mukaila Runsewe, Sulyman Yusuf, Mufutau Mutiu, Yinka Hassan, Sunday Ogunleye, Moshood OmojowaI, IsmailaAigoro, Ibrahim Yusuf. O

Others are: Akeem Tijani, Mrs. Omolabake Adelakun, comrade Kazeem Hassan, Wasiu Amole, GaniyuAyinde, Anthony Adeboye, John Owolabi, Saburi Salami, Ibrahim Onitiju and Odusanya Gbenga.

It was gathered that members of the committee have been contacted and directed to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja today for further briefing.

Recall, that the state government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.

