By Dayo Johnson, Dapo Akinrefon & Olasunkanmi Akoni

•It’s an obnoxious choice —Omo Eko Pataki, PDP

•Ondo Motor Park Mgt C’ttee temporary —Akeredolu

LAGOS—Lagos State Government’s appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, as Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Management Committee, yesterday, generated angry reactions, as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a socio-political organisation, Omo Eko Pataki, described it as an obnoxious choice.

The state government, however, justified the decision, saying it was aimed at restoring sanity within the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

This followed a lingering leadership crisis between the NURTW and its Lagos council, led by MC Oluomo, whose leadership had been dissolved by the national body.

The state government had suspended the NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.

Committee members

Members of the committee are Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu (retd) (Government Liaison Officer); Musiliu Akinsanya (Chairman), Sulyman Ojora (Deputy Chairman), and Dr Taiwo Salaam (Secretary).

Others are Messrs Olayiwola Lemboye, Mustapha Adekunle, Ganiyu Shittu, Mukaila Runsewe, Sulyman Yusuf, Mufutau Mutiu, Yinka Hassan, Sunday Ogunleye, Moshood OmojowaI, Ismaila Aigoro, Ibrahim Yusuf, Akeem Tijani, Mrs Omolabake Adelakun, Kazeem Hassan, Wasiu Amole, GaniyuAyinde, Anthony Adeboye, John Owolabi, Saburi Salami, Ibrahim Onitiju and Odusanya Gbenga.

Announcing the setting up of the park management committee, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement, explained that the measure was in fulfilment of the state government’s promise to ensure that events in the NURTW were not allowed to threaten law and order.

The statement reads: “The State Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear State, is allowed to exist in the parks. “This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.”

It was gathered that members of the committee have been contacted and directed to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja today for further briefing.

It’s unfortunate —Lagos PDP

A former member of the PDP caretaker committee, who spoke in confidence, said: “That tells you the level of indiscipline that we have in the Lagos State government and that tells you the kind of patronage the Lagos State gets from them. If the national body could rise to their task of trying to curb the menace of these miscreants and the Lagos State government deems it fit to promote them in that light, it is unfortunate. I wonder what that portrays for the upcoming youths.”

It’s an obnoxious choice —Omo Eko Pataki

Faulting the choice of Oluomo as chairman of the parks committee, the Omo Eko Pataki described it as an obnoxious choice adding that the state government committed a grave tactical error.

The Secretary-General of Omo Eko Pataki, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu said: “We read with dismay and utter disgust the alleged appointment of one MC Oluomo as the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Management Committee. This very inappropriate step is coming after the said Oluomo had been fired and the branch he led has been dissolved by the national body of NURTW.

“The Babajide Sanwo-Olu government has committed a grave tactical error in aligning with Oluomo whose reign as the Lagos state chairman of NURTW has been marred by killings, maiming, looting and general dislocation of our dear state.

“We, at Omo Eko Pataki, believe that the Sanwo-Olu government has made a very wrong and tendentious choice in this instant. It also demonstrates that Sanwo-Olu’s government is either complicit or indifferent to the activities of Oluomo. Either way, the choice of this person does not signify any seriousness in the acme of government in Alausa. It demonstrates aiding and abetting of a goon squad activity in a megalopolis like ours. We reject in totality this obnoxious choice.”

Motor Park Mgt C’ttee temporary—Akeredolu

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government, yesterday, stated that the inauguration of a 21-man Motor Park Management Committee, following the sacking of the NURTW in the state was a temporary measure toward resolving the crisis within the union.

No fewer than 10 members of the union were injured during a bloody clash between the supporters of the newly installed committee and the faction against the imposition of the Union’s former state chairman, Jacob Adebo, as the chairman of the motor park committee.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the information and Orientation Commissioner, Mr Donald Ojogo, said: “The inauguration of a 21-man Motor Park Management Committee was a temporary measure toward resolving the crisis rocking the union in the state. The temporary measure is to meander our way through.

“It is not to erode the functions of the NURTW, and those put at the helms of this park should not see it as a permanent arrangement.

“The committee was not to place any of the warring groups above another, but as a responsible government, it must ensure the smooth running of the parks.

“It’s not meant to pitch the groups against each other because the state government remains unbiased and does not intend to subjugate one group above another.”

“Mechanisms have been put up for continuous dialogue until the matter is resolved.”

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to major motor parks in Akure after the clash as armed police officers were still manning all the major motor parks in the state capital.