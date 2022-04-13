Oluomo

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—CHAIRMAN of the newly constituted Parks Management Committee, PMC, Mr. Musiliu Aknisaya, popularly called MC Oluomo, yesterday, assured Lagosians that there was no cause for alarm in the process of taking over parks and garages in the state.

He, however, debunked reports that three persons lost their lives on Monday, in a clash between his members and those of the suspended National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, in the Fagba area of Lagos, over an alleged forceful takeover of the garage.

Oluomo’s spokesman, Jimoh Buhari, in a chat with Vanguard, explained that his boss only went to visit a traditional ruler in the Fagba area of the state, on Monday, adding that no clash occurred nor did anyone die.

He admitted that only a tricycle windscreen was smashed.

Buhari said: “There is nothing like a forceful take over of garages. No crisis broke out in Fabga when MC Oluomo went to visit a monarch in that area. Besides, Fagba is controlled by our people. How would we attack our own people?

“There is also nothing like using guns to take over garages, all we need to do is to write letters informing the operators of our intention. Besides, before now, 95 percent of former NURTW executives in Lagos State, were for Oluomo, only a few of them were not.

“However, everybody is welcome in this new process. So, there is no cause for alarm. The area people are anticipating tension is only the Meiran axis. People are just exaggerating.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that members of the PMC have been holding meetings on how to take over the garages and parks in the state without the process degenerating into crisis.

It was also gathered that some of the former executives, who were heading different garages, have vowed not to release them to the newly constituted PMC.

The national body of the union dissolved its Lagos council last month and suspended MC Oluomo and replaced him with the State Secretary, Seyi Bankole, pending the constitution of the caretaker committee.

Vanguard News Nigeria