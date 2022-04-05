By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A nursing mother and five others, who specialised in abducting toddlers, have been arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS, in Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that the nursing mother is a wife to the leader of the gang and also the gang’s armoury.

Parading the suspects, the state Director of DSS, Mr Jonathan Kure, said the syndicate had been terrorising the state by kidnapping toddlers between the ages of two and four years.

Kure said the suspects, including young men, were arrested following an intelligence report and with the support of the Ondo State government.

He said the security agency would not rest on its oars to ensure parents sleep with their two eyes closed.

Kure, who pointed out that further investigation continues, added that they would soon be charged to court.

He noted that the operation was carried out in synergy with the men of the Nigerian Army and lauded the collaboration among the security agencies in Ondo State.

According to him, “they have tormented so many families, especially within Akure, following the directive of President Buhari and support of our D-G, we were able to launch a crackdown.

“You can see that they are young men, what is even more touching is that one of their members is a nursing mother and wife of one of the kidnappers. She also plays a dual role of being the armoury of the group.”Items recovered from the suspects included laptops, cash, locally-made guns and cash.

The state deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was at the DSS office, assured indigenes and residents of the state of adequate security of lives and property.

Aiyedatiwa urged landlords to always do proper profiling of their tenants and know the kind of work they do before allowing them to be their tenants.

He pointed out that “security is everybody’s business, if you notice anyone that is living above his means, let security check the person out.”

