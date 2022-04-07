Ramps-up advocacy on nuclear power as it seeks to partner NAPTIN

Sets to embark on ‘Nuclear Walk Campaign’

Until Nigeria accepts nuclear power, it won’t progress economically, others —DG

By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The Nigerian Young Generation in Nuclear, NYGN, Wednesday, gave a pointer to the Federal Government, FG, on the need to harness nuclear power as an alternative means of power generation, to drive industrialization of Nigeria’s economy.

The group also harped on the need for FG to consolidate efforts in ensuring that the nuclear energy potentials of the nation are geared towards sustainable economic development as renewable energies have proven to be deficient in the smooth running of the country.

The President of NYGN, Jeremiah Mbazor, made this call during a courtesy visit to the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria, NAPTIN, in Abuja.

Mbazor, in his remark, revealed that the purpose of the visit was to inform the commission about their plans to carry-out a sensitisation campaign themed: ‘Walk for Nuclear’, aimed at sensitizing the Federal Government and other stakeholders on the dire need to solve Nigeria’s power challenge with nuclear power, also seeking partnership with the institute.



While commending NAPTIN on its efforts in filling the human resource and capacity training needs of the power industry, Mbazor said that the NYGN on its part is committed to the task of ensuring that Nigeria utilizes its Nuclear potentials as done by other countries in the world.

Mbazor said: “the need for civil power in our country cannot be overemphasised. We are all aware of what the spin-off effects of this deficient power supply has done to our country and other sectors of the economy. The NAPTIN is mandated to fill the human capacity requirements towards meeting our energy and power needs.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank you for the wonderful work you are doing in filling the human resource and capacity training needs of our power industry. I have read about what you’ve done. The recent launch of the E-training resource platform is a laudable efforts of your organisation to ensure that all qualified and desirous young people that want this training is not left out, I want to commend you for this. You are also committed to fighting climate change and you want to drive our nation towards becoming one of the top economies and also achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“When I was in South Korea, I read how their GDP at a time in the 80s they were borrowing money from places like Ghana, they were sending help to South Korea, but now that is no more the case. They had nuclear power plants incorporated into the grid from 1978 which is the first nuclear power plants, their GDP increased 10 times and I am very hopeful that the NAPTIN organisation will have a buy-in into this idea and see how our capacity can be improved, and our GDP also can be improved.

“We are here for a number of reasons. One is to get to know you and greet you in your office. But primarily, we are here to share with you our objectives and seek partnership with you for a complimentary nuclear and clean energy applications campaign. You may already know that nuclear energy is the fundamental source of solar energy. When you talk about the energy from the sun, what supplies or generates that energy. So people can just say it is God what science said it is nuclear fusion of the hydrogen atoms and helium atoms and then it generates energy which is the sun and by the way, ours is just a medium sun.

“But, the fundamental source of the solar energy we have is nuclear energy. So, it is very okay for us to say that nuclear and renewables is a very viable solution. Nuclear kills cancer; Nuclear helps us to improve crop yields. Nuclear improves the shelf life of our farm produce. And, most recently, nuclear has helped the world diagnose COVID-19. Nuclear needs to be harnessed for us to be industrialised in Nigeria. It is a viable source of growth and is a growth engine that will drive us to industrialization of our economy in the 21st century.

“Our organisation, the NYGN can provide links to nuclear training opportunities for your young staff. Our upcoming summit, the sub Saharan Africa youth nuclear summit, which is coming up hopefully by October, November this year, is a great opportunity to have a foretaste of the awesome opportunity that our organization presents to yours.

“Nuclear energy has many applications in power, health, oil and gas exploration and our organisation has a fair share of people in these various industries and application fields. Be rest assured that we are relevant partners in the development of our nation, Nigeria, and also Africa. We have some concern by the way,

Our critical national infrastructure needs local manpower for efficient and effective operation and maintenance, but we cannot make progress if we don’t realize the position of a very viable source of energy.

“UAE for example, with abundant oil and gas resources, and also solar resources as well, has embarked on building four nuclear power plants. Recently, they commissioned the second one and added it to the grid, and they are even planning on expanding it. Nations in Africa are moving towards adopting nuclear energy for generating electricity, and Nigeria is one of them. But we have not had enough contribution and support from related industry partners, especially yours and we hope that this will be a very good Kickstart to that partnership.

“Nuclear energy is clean, it is low carbon. It is reliable, it is stable, and the waste which is a major concern globally, can be treated according to international standards. NAPTIN is the organisation with the complimentary mandate to be a focal point for human resource development for power related matters in Nigeria for socio economic development.

“We are trying to suggest a way out of this problem and challenges highlighted. So, we have come to meet you to get your support through partnership and some collaborative actions with manpower training and development in Nigeria, Africa and beyond. More than 60% of the population of Sub Saharan Africa are youths and Nigeria takes a bigger share of this number.

“We have lamented that expatriates are the one taking over our critical infrastructure but it is time for us to actually take leadership. We can actually do it. This time, we need to take our future in our hands by building knowledge for us and you have been doing it efficiently through your hands-on training and manpower development of our citizens to man our power industry equipment and devices, and I want to appreciate you for that.”

On his part, the Director-General, DG, of NAPTIN, Ahmed Nagode, who was represented by the Director of finance and accounting, Adams Ikwulono, commended the group for their efforts in ensuring that Nigeria’s power sector does not totally clampdown by clamoring for diversification of power generation, stating that it would ensure partnership to drive nuclear power usage in Nigeria.

Reacting to the security and safety of nuclear power should it be planted in Nigeria, Ikwulono stated that he is unperplexed about the safety of nuclear power operations in Nigeria as other countries who adopted nuclear power have recorded no casualty, stating that Nigeria is not different.

According to him, I don’t have issues about the security or safety as far as nuclear is concerned. I don’t personally have issues about that. If it is practiced in other nations, it can be done here. If it is done over there, it can be done here.

While stating that Nigeria is blessed with a series of natural resources, Ikwulono asserted that until Nigeria accepts nuclear power as one of its major power supplies, it may not experience the much-needed progress.

He said: “We are so blessed in this nation that we have arrays of opportunity, whereby we can develop our power sector is also key. The gas we are talking about, we have gas in abundance also. So, Nigeria’s power sector has been privatized; the government has shares in some of the DISCOS, and so we have hydro in Kainji dam, Shiroro has hydro and we are talking about Mambilla in the power plant on hydro also. The world does not even believe in gigantic hydro power plants or energy plants that we are talking about but little that can give little in an environment.

“Now any other private company can go into energy, who need the leading of the government that is a place to begin but because of the politics involved; because people have concerns about health, people talk about security, people talk about safety when it comes to nuclear energy, and so government needs to lead to accept; to domesticate such a platform, such a provision, it is then that others will follow suit. Policy, laws Assembly, that will be in place that will be a touch light that will guide investors into these aspects of the energy mix.

“I advise that you take the campaign higher so that you can draw it into their ears so that the national assembly can support this cause. While I was in China, they asked us why are you scared? How many nuclear power plants have you found in China? Until we go that way; until we have energy in Nigeria, we go no place.”

