.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) on Thursday chaired the 9th Meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council in Abuja and directed that additional cybersecurity sensitization against destructive/threatening cyber attacks be held for government agencies/stakeholders.

He gave the directive while launching Cybersecurity Toolkits for MSMEs just as he charged relevant agencies on cybersecurity resilience and preparedness.

A statement by Zakari Usman, Head, Strategic Communication, ONSA said the Cybercrime Advisory Council meeting updated members on activities and events since the 8th Meeting of the Council in compliance with the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021 and the provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.

“The Council was briefed on the successful completion of 7 sector-based sensitization workshops by the Office of the National Security Adviser between September – December 2021 and informed stakeholders of 2 additional sector-based sensitization workshops on the implementation of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy for critical organizations scheduled between May -June 2022.

“The Cybercrime Advisory Council was also briefed on the launching of Cybersecurity Toolkits for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by ONSA in collaboration with United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) aimed at protecting MSMEs from cyber threats.

“The pilot launch of the toolkit in February 2022 was conducted with over 200 SMEs in attendance, while the main launch of the toolkit is scheduled for 5 April 2022.

“The Council was further informed that the toolkits will be available for use to protect online activities of over 41 million MSMEs that operate in Nigeria.

“On Protection Plan for Critical National Information Infrastructure, Council was briefed on measures to protect telecommunications assets and ongoing efforts to sensitize State Governments on emerging threats.

“Council was further informed of 2 workshops conducted on Critical National Information Infrastructure Protection in collaboration with the United Kingdom FCDO, and a capacity building workshop held from 31 January-1 February 2022 on the development of a National Cybersecurity Risk Assessment.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser informed members of ongoing gap analysis to identify capacity deficit amongst relevant law enforcement agencies pursuant to the Cybercrimes Act 2015 to guide future capacity building efforts.

“As part of measures to address emerging cyber threats heightened by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, ngCERT has increased its routine monitoring activities and advisories to relevant stakeholders and held sectoral Computer Security Incidents Response Teams meeting on 29 March 2022 to facilitate incident management coordination, enhance reporting and strengthen information-sharing mechanism.

“The meeting received several reports from sub-committees and the Council also approved the establishment of a committee to facilitate the amendment of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

“The National Security Adviser emphasized the need for collaboration, capacity building, information sharing to ensure a safe and resilient cyber ecosystem for Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria