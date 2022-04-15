. As Rangers host Sunshine Stars in Nnewi

By Jacob Ajom

The Nigeria Professional Football League enters matchday 23 this weekend with leaders Rivers United playing host to former champions Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday. The fixture which is slated for 4 pm at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium (formerly Liberation Stadium) Port Harcourt is, no doubt, the pick of the pack.

Stanley Eguma-tutored Rivers United will be confronted by an Enyimba team desperate to reclaim their lost glory in the domestic scene, having fallen far below their usually very high standard.

Rivers United top the twenty-team table with 49 points while Enyimba are a distant 7th with 32 points. Tomorrow’s encounter will, therefore, define the seriousness of both sides in their bid to improve their lot.

Meanwhile, today in their adopted home of Nnewi, Rangers International Football Club of Enugu will host tough opponents in Sunshine Stars of Akure in an encounter that would determine Rangers’ quest fpr a continental spot. The Flying Antelopes are presently in third place with 37 points and a win over the Akure outfit will consolidate their place among the front runners for continental football next season.

In other matches, Wikki will host Kwara United at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe while Shooting Stars of Ibadan who are enjoying their return to the top flight will host hard-fighting Lobi Stars of Makurdi. Nasarawa United will host high-riding Remo Stars

Struggling Kano Pillars will be home to Katsina United in what could be termed as a derby. Abia Warriors and Niger Tornadoes will tango at the Enyimba International Stadium Aba while Heartland FC of Owerri welcome Dakaada to the Dan Anyiam Stdium in Owerri.