By Godfrey Bivbere

The Federal Government has announced the reconstitution of the governing board of parastatals under the ministry of transportation, including the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, and National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA.

Others are the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, and the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT while that of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA was excluded.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Eric Ojiekwe, noted that Lawal Sama’ila Abdullahi will serve as Chairman of the NSC board while members of the Council’s board comprise Rufai Ahmed Akambi, Usen Ekong Udoh, Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan, Violet Oliatan Williams, Mohammed Allamin Kam-Salem, with Emmanuel Lyambee Jime as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, CEO.

For MAN, Oron, Jacob Adekunle Ajani is to serve as Chairman of the Board while other members are Abdullah Nurudeen and Larry Odeh, while Emmanuel Effedua will remain as Rector/CEO.

NIWA according to the statement has Binta Masi Garba as Chairman of the board, Chibuike Ikenga will as member while George N. Moghalu will remain Managing Director/CEO.

The NPA according to the statement from the ministry disclosed that members of the board include; Akinwunmi Ricketts will serve as Chairman, Ayogu Eze, Ghazali Moh’d, Abdullazeez Nyako, Abdulwahab Adeshina, Mustapha Aminu Dutse, Adenrele Susana Adeshina, and Adenrele Susana Adeshina as well as Executive Director, Finance

While Mohammed Bello Koko remains Managing Director/CEO.

The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology, NITT will have Ejike Njeze as Chairman of the Board, members are Amuda Seriki, Muhiydeen Sani Awwal, Paul Eluhaiwe, and Tutare Abubakar while Bayaro S. Farah will remain as Director-General/CEO of the institution.

The statement said the inauguration of the boards by the Minister of Transportation will be conveyed in due course.