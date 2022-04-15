With the successful berthing, yesterday, of MV Lady Jane, at the WACT terminal, in Onne Port Complex, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has, again, proven its readiness to consolidate on the growth of container vessel traffic in the eastern ports.

This is coming on the heels of the reception, at Onne Port, of the first ever export-laden barge containing 120 TEUs of cocoa to Belgium, via Cotonou, earlier this year. It is also a testament to the unwavering resolve of the NPA to promote exports and support the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria at positioning the non-oil sector as a revenue earner.

Although Onne Port Complex has traditionally been known as a logistics hub for Oil and Gas services, the implementation of fresh initiatives deployed by the Koko administration had resulted in a 30 per cent increase in container traffic at the close of the year 2021.

Whilst the historic berthing of the MV Maersk Stadelhorn on August 15, 2020 tested the navigability of the channel, MV Lady Jane has proven the capability of the channel for sustained container vessel traffic.

Speaking with stakeholders who came to welcome the vessel, which berthed at about 3 pm on April 13, 2022, the NPA Managing Director, Mohammed Koko, who was represented by the Port Manager, Stanley Yitnoe, said that “what this milestone signposts is the fact that the initiatives of the authority, geared towards repositioning the Eastern ports for productivity, are yielding results and that Onne Port Complex is fast becoming an attraction for container vessel traffic.”

“However, we cannot afford to rest on our laurels. We must continually strive to surpass stakeholders’ expectations.”

Commenting further, Koko stated that, in addition to the palliative works that have already begun on the arterial roads in Onne Port, full scale rehabilitation of infrastructure, as well as improvement of port security through illumination and deployment of access control to check unauthorised entry, was top on management’s priority.