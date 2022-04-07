.

…As Clevero hotel complies with Government’s directive

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, Wednesday threatened that there will be no sacred cow or hiding place for any property owner who defaults in the payment of Ground Rate in the State.

The Special Adviser, SA, to Governor David Umahi on Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Igwe, handed down the warning in Abakaliki during the commencement of the second phase of enforcement of payment of Ground Rate by the Ebonyi State Government.

As the enforcement by the office of the Special Assistant to the Governor of Ebonyi State on Lands and Survey continues to gather momentum, Vanguard gathered that some of the affected Managers of Properties had begun to comply with the directive of the State Government.

Recall that the State Government had earlier sealed four hotels in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital for refusing to pay their ground rate.

The hotels affected by the first phase of the enforcement exercise include Clevero hotel, City Pride hotel, Island Comfort hotel and Abuson hotel in Abakaliki.

As the second phase of the exercise continued, the Management of Clevero hotel has cleared their own ground rate by paying into the government’s designated account.

This has necessitated the state government to unseal Clevero hotel and clear them of all indebtedness regarding non-payment of ground rate.

In a chat with Newsmen, the SA on Lands and Survey, Chief Igwe reiterated that more hotels and properties will be sealed in the coming days, if they fail to pay their ground rate.

“There will be no sacred cow and no hiding place for any defaulter. A stitch in time saves nine.”\

Vanguard News Nigeria