L-R: The Managing Director/CEO, LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni; President, Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN), David Oriyomi; and chairman, LAHA House Committee on Environment, Hon. Desmond Elliott, during a One-day Stakeholders meeting on Public Health Law 2015 & Environmental Management Protection Law 2017, with the theme: ‘Enhancing the Enforcement of the Environmental Laws of Lagos State’, held at Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, 20th April, 2022.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, has attributed the nonchalant attitude of residents as

major challenge in the efforts of waste management sector in Lagos State.

Odumboni, therefore stressed the need for radical attitudinal change among residents, towards waste management, cleaner and environmental practices.

He also charged health officers to take responsibility by rededicating themselves to duty, to restore the old glory of the profession, when they commanded both fear and respect among residents.

LAWMA boss made the call at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on Public Health Law 2015 and Environmental Management Protection Law 2017, organized by the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, AWAMN, in collaboration with LAWMA, in Ikeja.

Odimboni maintained that a key determinant of the success of waste management operations in the state was enforcement, hence, the need for synergy among the various stakeholders, to work with a law that would enable seamless Private Sector Participant, PSP operations for excellent results.

According to him, “After what we do, even if we deploy the biggest resources, the biggest brain, the biggest mind into our day to day job, and we don’t have enforcement, definitely, there would be a lot of room for disorderliness”,

“Now, our major challenge in this sector, is the nonchalant attitude of our people, who are not ready to do what is right.

“We all know what a right thing is. It encompasses patronage of PSPs for proper disposal of waste, prompt payment of waste bills and separating waste at source, among others” , he stressed.

Odumboni further stressed, that all government agencies and officials saddled with enforcing the law, “must work together to achieve a common purpose.”

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr Omobolaji Gaji, reiterated that environmental infractions would now be prosecuted at designated magistrate’s courts, urging all stakeholders to work in synergy to transform the environment.

Chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Desmond Eliot, noted that the various environmental laws of the state have been collapsed into one document, adding that the Assembly would continue to strengthen the legal framework for issues of environment.

The President of AWAMN, Mr. David Oriyomi, commended the state government for dedicating many magistrates’ courts to the prosecution of environmental offences, promising that drawing on the government’s support, the PSP operators would work harder to deliver good service to residents.

The external solicitor to AWAMN, Barrister David Fadile, who x-rayed both laws, noted that there were areas of contradictions, urging the State’s House of Assembly, to consider urgent amendments to such sections, to achieve desired objectives.

On the panel of discussion, were; the Chief Technical Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani and head of Legal Unit of LAWMA, Barrister Rilwan Uthman, among others; with LAWMA’s executive Director Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi.