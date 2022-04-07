.

• Says high fees killing #NotTooYoungToRun Act

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) on Thursday has reinstated its call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reduce the nomination and expression of interest forms by at least 60% for aspirants under 35 years old ahead of the 2023 elections.

The 5th Parliament, led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Dr Azeezat Yishawu, said it will deepen inclusion, the agenda for peace and progress, especially strengthening the voice and place of youths in national leadership in Nigeria and Africa.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ibraheem Abdullateef, Kwara Central Representative, on behalf of the parliament.

According to the statement, “We write to express our concerns to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) about the information in circulation indicating the decision of the party to increase the fees for nomination and expression of interest forms for all aspirants.

“We are worried and dismayed by this development as it is antithetical to our ongoing advocacy for a review of the fees for nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for aspirants 35 years and below in the 2023 elections by 60%.

“This is key to strengthening our democracy, encouraging diversity, and foster youths’ inclusion in politics and leadership, and preventing demographic division and unrest.

“While we understand that funds accrued from the sale of forms for elective offices remain a serious source of funding for its operations, the decision of the party to make young people pay the same fees as more established office-seekers may be unfair and inconsistent with emerging ethos and trend in a modern democracy. It is, in fact, proven that the affordable the fees the more the patronage.

“As it stands today, the exorbitant fees for nomination form is mitigating against the legitimate ambition of over 65 % of credible, capable young Nigerians to run for elective offices. We are afraid this will only widen further in the coming elections if this is not being done. It is as clear as the daylight that the economic meltdown in the last three years, occasioned by the recession, COVID-19 pandemic, TwitterBan, and now the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, affects the businesses and means of livelihood of young people most severely.

“Therefore, it may be most unfeeling and disabling to a united society and country to subject the faith of young office seekers to the whims and caprices of money bags, as it is tilting. This may engender the spread of evil corruption and godfatherism, and the orgy for violent, do-or-die electoral practices in the national democracy.

“We recall with clarity the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari to the newly- inaugurated leadership led by Senator Adamu Abdullahi not to make the tickets the exclusive preserve of the moneybags. Anything below the 50% reduction may qualify to be a clear inconsistency to the order and the legacy of the Buhari Administration on #NotTooYoungToRun. We beg the NWC and NEC of the party to review and adopt our plea now.

“Although youth candidacy in Nigeria’s elections rose from 21% to 34.2 % (13.5 per cent of the candidates vied for the Senate, and 27.4 per cent for the House of Representatives), the fact is that buoyed by the Age Reduction Act, Nigeria could have recorded better youths participation under a more favourable party system,” the statement read.

It also said that the party has a responsibility to preserve the #NotTooYoungRun Act by deepening affordability in the coming general elections.

“Despite the notable efforts of #NotTooYoungToRun in improving eligibility, affordability of the political system which reduction in fees of nomination encompasses, is key to unlocking the space for young Nigerians.

This is why this party needs to make the decision now to show over 80 million Nigerian youths they truly believe in them, and, that it is the best platform for the Nigeria Project.”

While commending the party for the concession to women, NYP argued that the youths also belong to the same vulnerable group in politics, calling for equal opportunities.

“We are very much aware that the APC leadership has given women a 50% cut and finds that applaudable. But it is discriminating and worrisome that the same arrangement is not extended to the youths, especially during this global period of youth wave, to encourage young Nigerians’ dreams and passion for the motherland.

“Nigerian youths do not deserve this strategic exclusion and alienation from democracy. It singlehandedly accounts for over 60% of the registered voters in this country. For a party that average Nigerian youths consider as a platform of choice, the message this passes inadvertently is that they are not much wanted and accepted, and as family. This is a bad curve on our political values and culture that must be reset immediately by the APC.

“We appeal earnestly to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party to review its stand and grant at least a 50% reduction in fees for the nomination form for Nigerian office seekers below 35 years of age in the 2023 elections. It is the ultimate way to reciprocate the love and loyalty of Nigerian youths, display boundless belief in the youth’s constituency, promote inclusion and strengthen our democracy,” it concluded.