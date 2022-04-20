Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Mr Sadiq Fakai, Director of Youth Mobilisation for Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, has commended him for ensuring there was a 50 per cent reduction for aspirants from 40 years below.

Fakai gave the commendation on Wednesday during a news conference after the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

He said Bello’s efforts led to the reduction of the price for the party’s nomination forms by 50 per cent for every young aspirant from 40 years below.

This, he said, would ensure many young persons fulfill their political ambition because of the discount.

“He lobbied members of the national working committee (NWC) during the just concluded National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to get the reduction on behalf of his fellow youths,” he said.

Fakai urged the youths across the 36 states to rally round and support the presidential aspiration of Bello.

He said that Bello was the only one that understood their feelings and challenges, and would place the country on the right pedestal.

Fakai expressed optimism that Bello would replicate youth inclusiveness in governance as currently being witnessed in Kogi State.

“Let me urge the Nigerian youths to join forces with my office as I tour the 36 states and Abuja, to lobby party stakeholders and delegates to ensure that a youth, in the person of Bello flies the party’s flag in 2023.

The NEC meeting, which was held at Transcorp Hotel, had in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, among other party stalwarts.