By Joy Mazoje

Ex-Big Brother Nigeria’s lockdown housemate, Kate Jones is also known as Ka3na has taken to her social media platform Instagram, claiming that some of these Nollywood stars can give their left foot to be on stage on the Big brother Naija stage.

Ka3na’s statement may not be far from some benefits the BBNaija platform offers to ex-housemates.

The post got two Nollywood actresses like Nkechi Blessing and Yetunde Bakare who agreed with Ka3na.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is an American based Nigerian actor, screenwriter, film director and film producer and her colleague Yeunde Bakare who is a renowned leading Yoruba Nollywood actress and producer has reacted to the post made by the former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate as she advanced that Nollywood stars would do anything to be on the reality TV show which says “Nollywood stars clamouring for movie titles also want to be identified as BBNaija ex-housemates need to understand that these Nollywood actors can give their left foot to be seen on big brother stage no cap.”

Nkechi Blessing and Yetunde Bakare reacted to the post, affirming that Ka3na was correct, saying no fan has bought them a car despite spending ten years in the industry.

nkechiblessingsunday wrote: She no lie, like me ide go this year own

bakareyetty wrote: You’re absolutely right ooo … my dear 10 years in the industry no fan has bought a house or Benz for me .. na years we dey count ooo

It was recalled that Ka3na Jones recently maintained that fans of the BBNaija reality show can’t make heaven.

The ex BBN lockdown housemate expressed resentment at the rate at which some of their fans no longer engage in their social media posts.

In a post shared on Twitter, Ka3na said with over 950 people following her, she could only have hundred thousand comments from a post.

She added that lack of engagement could be why BBNaija stars have resorted to sharing posts online once in a while.

She wrote: Big Brother fans can’t make heaven, quote me anywhere. See me getting 100k comments from over 950 following! I noticed most of my colleagues have resulted to posting once a while due to lack of engagement. While our so-called fans that year are frolicking and gallivanting.

