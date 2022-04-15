Rita Dominic

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood is temporarily planning to move to Imo state as the fairy-tale wedding of actress Rita Dominic and her hubby, Fidelis Anosike draws closer.

The wedding ceremony is billed for Monday, April 18 and 19, in Imo State.

The couple last week released their pre-wedding photos on social media to the excitement of everyone. Already movie stars and friends of the bride-to-be are perfecting plans to storm Imo state for the epic wedding.

Those in the know said some of the old horses in Nollywood will be in attendance to honour one of their own, just as guests will start arriving in the state capital, Owerri, from April 16, being Easter Sunday, ahead of the D-day.

Rita had her bridal shower which was hosted by Moët and Chandon last Sunday, and it was nothing short of a beautiful experience. The shower took place at the Ebonylife place’s Jinja restaurant with family, friends and colleagues in the movie industry present to share in the joy.

It was indeed an evening of fun and beautiful memories. Rita Dominic stunned in a gorgeous shift dress, looking every bit the bride-to-be.

Her hubby shared some of the beautiful moments on his Instagram page. His romance with the actress is waxing stronger with each passing day especially after announcing the date for their fairy-tale wedding. Anosike, who’s the founder of Folio Media Group, a multimedia company that owns Daily Times Nigeria, can’t stop admiring and thanking his lucky stars for having Rita Dominic as a life partner.

Vanguard News Nigeria