By Gabriel Olawale

The Consul-General, South Africa Commission in Nigeria, Darkey Africa has stated that there is no xenophobia in South Africa.

Darkey noted that the issues are grievances and not xenophobia, adding that Africans cannot be xenophobic against one another.

He made this known during his presentation at the South Africa-Nigeria Relations’ Ambassadorial Meeting organised by the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, on Monday in Lagos.

The Consul General also stated that none of the country’s policies is xenophobic and as such should be disregarded.

He, therefore, threw caution into the wind on how the two countries communicate to their respective populace, advocating a more broadened communication strategy across all sectors.

“There is no Xenophobia in South Africa because Africans cannot be xenophobic against one another.

“There issues are just grievances. None of South Africa’s policies is xenophobic.

“I think it all boils down to how the two countries communicate to their populace.

“The communication should be well-broadened across all sectors as it is important to identify issues, address them and make sure they are well conceptualized”. He said

Meanwhile, A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Giwa-Osagie Osayaba solicited for a special relationship between the two countries, stating that South Africa is investing more in Nigeria compared to Nigeria’s investment in South Africa.

He, however, stated that the major drivers of investment are profitability and know-how as the balance of trade is favourable to South Africa.

Speaking earlier, The Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Professor Eghosa Osaghae said Nigeria enjoys very solid relationship with South Africa before, during and after Apartheid.

Eghosae, who was represented by an International Affairs Analyst, Femi Otubanjo, said the relationship between Nigeria and South Africa has not changed despite the people of South Africa and Nigeria tend not to be friendly because of xenophobic attacks.