

By Sam Eyoboka

Islamic scholars have said the religion permits a woman who is a victim of battering to walk out of the marriage in order to save her life, adding that life is sacred and must be protected. This, the scholars said can be achieved by seeking a special form of divorce called Al-Khul from the Sahria Court.

Some of those who expressed this view are Dr. Daudu Oladipupo, Dr Animashaun Murtala both lecturers at the Federal University of Minna, Niger State.

Oladipupo said any violence against a woman in the marriage is condemned by Islam, and the Sharia Council takes the allegations of such violence very seriously.

“Islam permits a woman to walk out of an abuse marriage by seeking a special form of divorce (Al-Khul) from the husband through the help of a Shariah Court Judge who will help them resolve the matter and each of them can go on their ways.

“Khul is the most common form of divorce in Northern Nigeria. If a woman can provide enough compensation on her own or with the help of family, it is likely that she will be able to get out of an unhappy marriage.

This can thus concluded that the practice of violence against women should be best attributed to a patriarchal or traditional belief and not to Islam. Similarly, it is not Islam that oppresses women, but human beings that have failed to understand Allah’s directives. It is also permissible for women to walk out of their marriage if it is full of abuse and violence; so that both husband and wife can separate and go their separate ways.

In the same vein, Dr Murtala stated that if a wife fears animosity, rebellion and violation of marital duties on the part of her husband, she should advise him first, then apply psychological pressure of withdrawing closeness and intimacy and then sue for divorce if all possible means fail.

He added that no woman is allowed to bring destruction to herself in the name of keeping her marriage, as that could be punishable by Allah.

He said that disputes may be inevitable in marriage, in such cases, the Qur’an encourages the husband to treat his wife kindly and not overlook her good side. “Islam provides a number of means to relate with a wife with bad behavior. Her husband is expected to exhort her and appeal for reason. If the problem persists, the husband may indicate his annoyance in another peaceful manner, such as sleeping in a separate bed from hers. If the problem continues, the husband may opt for another measure that may save the marriage.

“Allah says: “As regards those women on whose part you fear defiance and ill-conduct, admonish them (first), (next) separate in bed, (and last) tap them (lightly, if it is useful); but if they cooperate and pay you heed, do not look for excuses to harm them.! Note well that there is Allah above you all.” (Q 4:34). It is important to note that whatever method adopted must not be aimed at assassinating her characters, talk more of leaving on her body mark or injury.

However, if the wife persists in her hostility, ill- treatment and deliberate disrespect of her husband and disregard for her marital obligations and provoke her husband, instead of reciprocating with assault and violence, divorce is provided by the Qur’an as a peaceful solution (See Qur’an 2:227-242; 65: 1-8). Even after divorce Allah still gave a choice “When you divorce women, and they fulfill the term of their waiting (“iddah), either take them back honorably on equitable terms or set them free with kindness and goodness.” (Q 2:229)