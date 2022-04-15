By Sylvester Kwentua

Popular Nigerian Saxophonist and musician, Orlando Julius has died at the age of 79. His wife, Latoya Ekemode, said he died a peaceful death in his sleep, as there were no indications that he was going to die.

She said this when she broke the news of her husband’s death to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Friday.

Orlando Julius according to her, passed out in his sleep on Thursday night.

“Yes, my husband passed on late last night, there was no indication that death was coming, he was not ill, he only slept and died in his sleep,” she said.

Vanguard reports that Orlando Julius, was a saxophonist, singer, band leader, and songwriter.

Some of his musical albums were: Disco Hi-Life, Ololufe, Love, Peace and Happiness; Dance Afrobeat and more