By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah (OON), elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Thursday refuted the claim in some quarters, that Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State was marginalizing founding members of the Party, in the scheme of things in the State

Ogah who emphasized that the founding members of the Party were given opportunities to nominate their allies into the State Executive Council of the present administration in the State, added that the Governor had not left any stone unturned to ensure that Ebonyi APC was a strong, united and indivisible, against all odds.

In a chat with Newsmen in Abakaliki, the House Representative member wondered why some persons after benefiting from the magnanimity of Governor David Umahi, in the area of award of contract and other democracy dividend, would go behind and castigate him because of their inglorious political gains and ambition.

“No founding member of APC that is being marginalized by the present administration in the State. Senator Ali Ucha was accommodated in the State Executive Council as he was given the chance to nominate someone for the position of a Technical Assistant, TA by the government of David Umahi. And so many other stakeholders who are founding members of APC.

“These founding members of APC also nominated Commissioners, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants who are part of the present administration. Their interest were equally accommodated in the 13 Local Government Areas for one democracy dividend or the other. Even UBEB contracts were executed by them. He, even assisted some of them to get Federal appointments.So, how can someone talk about marginalization, when Governor Umahi made sure that nobody was left out.

“Some founding members of APC were given contracts to execute in the State. Some of us have not even benefited but we don’t care because we are already elected.

“During the period of Caretaker Committee of the Party, I, comrade Chinedu Ogah was given the opportunity to nominated someone, even Ucha, Senator Anthony Agbo, Chief Edward Nkwegu, Chief Elias Mbam were equally given similar opportunity and all the people they brought are still being retained in the State Working Committee, SWC of the party, as I speak.

“Since the time we entered APC till date, the Governor continued having meetings with us almost every month or twice a month in Abuja.

“As I speak to you now he is equally considering a founding member of APC to be elected and reelected in a State House of Assembly. Those trying to cause disaffection in the party are those ones who will not say anything in the meeting and then, go to their respective houses and start talking behind the Governor.”

Ogah who described the action of some APC founding members as pure sabotage, explained that the Governor did not close up the political space against any contestant, ahead of the 2023 Governorship election.

“Why can’t they stand up and say your mind during meetings. All these people who are speaking are always in those meetings. This is just pure sabotage.

“And the Governor has not blocked anybody and has not spoken against anybody. The Governorship contest is open to all. Nobody should bring problem to our party in Ebonyi. Most of us who contested election under the party knew what we passed through.

“Some of these people during election, they will run away. They cannot even vote or be voted for by their family members and they will be shouting that they are APC members

“The old APC members are being accommodated in this Government. All of them that have been coming for meeting have been accommodated.

“SA on Solid Minerals from Ngbo, is an old APC member. It was even most of the old APC members that nominated people into Umahi’s Government that are talking against him.

“Maybe they are just talking so that the Governor’ will find them something. There’s no confusion anywhere in APC. The party is intact in Ebonyi”