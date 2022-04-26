.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA has urged members of the public to disregard a trending video on social media about a purported boat mishap said to have occurred on Tuesday, in the Falomo area of Lagos.

The video showed a capsized boat with some divers and emergency operators rescuing people at the five Cowries Terminal.

The video has sent panic to residents especially boat users in the state.

However, Damilola Emmanuel, LASWA General Manager, in a statement, said the incident in the purported boat mishap video was actually a routine safety simulation exercise being carried out by the agency.

He urged members of the public to disregard the video and go about their daily activities peaceably.

“The attention of the Lagos State Waterways Authority has been drawn to a video making around the social media falsely claiming that a boat mishap occurred at the five Cowries Terminal this morning 26th of April 2022.

“The incident in the purported boat mishap video was actually a routine safety simulation exercise being carried out by the LASWA Water Guard Corps, a Waterways training demonstration which is part of LASWA safety preparedness against any possible incident on the State Inland Waterways.

“LASWA wishes to state categorically that no such incident of boat mishap whatsoever occurred anywhere on the state Inland Waterways in recent time. we, therefore, urge the general public to disregard this video as it was done unprofessionally by an unknown source without proper investigation.”