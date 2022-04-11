THE Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA) has unfolded nominees foe her 2022 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence.

The Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence, on the stable of NNLA, recognises top business leaders in Nigeria based on contribution to the economic progress and demonstrable faith in the nation’s business climate despite the daunting prevailing challenges.

At the nominees unveiling by the NNLA board in Abuja, Amb Ovie Odubu, Executive Secretary asserted that, “NNLA, since 2010 has consistently honoured deserving Nigerians and corporate bodies with proven excellence in relentless commitment to the nation’s economic progress.

“NNLA’s commitment to Nigeria’s progress and advancement is reflected in the calibre of nominees and recipients of our prestigious awards over the years and we do not intend to fall short of that standard.

“The 2022 Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence recorded over 1,200 nominees involving an array of captains of industries across various sectors of the economy.

“The list was pruned to 61 confirmed nominees competing for 20 distinct award categories following our usual merit based evaluation of suitability along criteria including nominee’s reputation for integrity and sense of service delivery.

“Considerations are also given to nominee’s disposition to corporate social responsibility, industrial relations, product or service diversification to meet changing client needs, man management and team engagement to achieving set business goals and previous honours and awards earned.”

Odubu intimated the public on some structural changes NNLA would be making in the coming weeks including renaming Nigerian National Legacy Prize for Business Excellence as the Nigerian Business Awards to stand as an independent award body, urging the public to visit the NNLA website for a closer look at the 2022 recipients while thanking Nigerians for steady support.