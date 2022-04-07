.

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

ELDER statesman and First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi has given an assurance that detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would soon regain his freedom.

Amechi, in a telephone interview yesterday, ahead of Kanu’s tomorrow court hearing, however, stated that he does not know how soon or the exact date of Kanu’s release but assured that he would be released soon based on the ongoing negotiations between the federal government and Igbo leaders.

According to the elder statesman, “We the Igbo elders have met with President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after Kanu’s arraignment in court and told him to release him for us to go home and discuss with Kanu about the next Igbo agenda and Buhari gave us audience and ever since then, negotiations between us and the federal government have been on to free Kanu”.

In the same vein, Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene has said that the only thing that can guarantee peace in the South East region is to release Kanu.

Okeke-Ogene who also spoke on phone said: “If anybody is looking for peace in Igbo land, Nnamdi Kanu should be first of all released unconditionally and soonest or else, we should not be expecting to have peace as long as he is still in detention”.

